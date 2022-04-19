Nurse ‘s strike Tays and Oys: Nurse’s strike also interrupts emergency care on Wednesday – Patient safety is not realized according to the chief physician

Under normal conditions, 1,400–1,500 nurses come to the Oulu University Hospital (Oys) on weekdays, but when the strike starts on Wednesday morning, there are less than a hundred nurses, Oys says.

Nursing organizations The strike between Tehy and Super continues Wednesday. Both Oulu University Hospital (Oys) and Tampere University Hospital (Tays) announced on Tuesday that the strike is also paralyzing emergency care.

Both hospitals are said to have been shocked by the workloads reported on Wednesday.

According to Oys, it will not be possible to secure the hospital’s operations from Wednesday, and patients will be referred to other hospitals. When under normal circumstances, 1,400–1,500 nurses come to work in Oy on weekdays, there will be less than a hundred nurses on Wednesday morning, Oys says.

Oys held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon. Hospital vs. Chief Physician Terhi Nevalan according to patient safety widely in all patient groups will not materialize on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, both non-urgent activities and almost all urgent activities will be suspended at Oys. In addition, according to Nevala, it will not be possible to secure emergency operations on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, we will have to prioritize the most seriously ill patients. We will have to ask patients to go to other hospitals, especially in the periphery areas of the hospital district. In addition, we are seriously asking patients to consider whether the ailment is one that would benefit from health centers or private actors, ”Nevala said on Tuesday.

OYSIN according to Wednesday will be able to receive emergency patients and obstetricians. However, obstetricians, especially in the periphery areas of the hospital district, are asked to apply to Kemi, Kainuu or Kokkola if possible.

Oys is currently evacuating the hospital, ie transferring patients to other hospitals in the area and, if possible, repatriating patients.

Also The Pirkanmaa Hospital District announces on Tuesday that the strike of Tehy and Super is paralyzing emergency and emergency care.

The current information on Wednesday’s conservation workload has shocked Tays’ management, the press release said.

“The reported number of employees means we will have to empty entire departments right now. At worst, the remaining departments should have only one employee per shift per entire ward, ”says Tays’ Chief Medical Officer. Juhani Sand in the bulletin.

In Tays, extensive emergency treatment, such as cancer surgery, medication, or radiation, will have to be discontinued extensively. In addition, the hospital district reports that emergency surgery, childbirth, or other emergency care cannot be secured in the normal manner.

Mixed Representatives of the organizations going on strike in the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District and the Pirkanmaa Hospital District have stated that they do not have the authority to negotiate protection work plans before 10 am on Wednesday.

The strike starts on Wednesday at 6 a.m. It is reported to last for two weeks. The strike affects 13 hospital districts.