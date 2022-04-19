Nurse ‘s strike Hus: Obstetrics will be shut down due to a nurse strike

The new nurse strike starting tomorrow is the reason for the closure of hospitals in the Hus area.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) will temporarily close the maternity wards of Lohja and Hyvinkää hospitals tomorrow due to the continuing nursing strike and the resulting insufficient staff.

No new births will be admitted to these hospitals today, Tuesday 19 April. from 1 p.m., Hus announced. During the closure, mothers must apply to Espoo Hospital or the Helsinki Women’s Clinic.

The closure does not affect obstetricians or other hospital operations already in the wards of Lohja or Hyvinkää hospitals.

Caregivers the strike will resume after a five-day break tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. The strike is said to last two weeks and end on Wednesday, May 4th. 6 o’clock.

The strike only affects specialist care, the nursing organizations Tehy and Super said.

HS said earlier today that the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) vs. Chief Administrative Officer Veli-Matti Ulander finds the new strike more worrying than before. The reason, according to Ulander, is a deepening shortage of nurses.

“The situation is much worse. One-fifth of what was obtained last week is being recruited for conservation work. That’s a significant reduction, ”Ulander says.

Conservation work is work aimed at protecting people’s lives or preventing health risks. Protective work includes, for example, intensive care and emergency care, childbirth and cancer treatments that require immediate treatment.

Ulander told HS earlier in April that childbirth would be treated as planned.

The strike that began in early April had the effect of canceling scheduled surgeries, among other things.

Queues on call increased, and there was congestion, especially in laboratories and imaging. Screenings were also postponed.

The strike, which begins tomorrow, threatens extensively other Hus operations.

“The strike will affect all operations very widely. The ability to handle normal on-call matters will be impaired.”

The strike affects specialist care in 13 hospital districts, and the strike has about 35,000 nurses.

The strike, which began before Easter, involved 25,000 nurses.

If needs care, can still seek health centers. However, they are unable to refer their unhurried patients to specialist care.

“There will be more than a thousand surgeries in maintenance debt a day. But now there is no more talk about it. Now there are fears that patients’ lives will be endangered, ”says Ulander.

The operation of the health centers is outside the strike.

The strike against teachers and day care workers in the metropolitan area was postponed for three weeks before Easter.

The nurse’s strike, which starts on Wednesday, is wider than the previous strike. Among other things, it involves more hospital districts than before.