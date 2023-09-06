Sister Monica and brother-in-law Francesco entrust poignant farewell messages to social media for Rossella Nappini, killed in Rome by her ex

Few but very poignant and significant words that Monica wanted to dedicate to her sister Rossella Nappini, the 52-year-old woman brutally murdered in the entrance hall of a building in the Monte Mario district of Rome on Monday. Meanwhile, the police stopped and arrested the alleged perpetrator of the feminicide. This is a 45-year-old Moroccan man.

What was consumed last Monday afternoon in Rome, in the entrance hall of a condominium in via Giuseppe Allievoin the Monte Mario district, is just the umpteenth femicide that takes place in Italy.

Rossella Nappini, a 52-year-old nurse and mother of two who had recently returned there to live with her sick mother, was killed with about 20 stab wounds in the abdomen and left lifeless on the ground.

TO find her body They were two young people residents of the condominium, who immediately raised the alarm and requested the intervention of the rescuers.

Arrived on the spot, the 118 doctors could not help but ascertain the death of the woman.

Some witnesses, heard by the investigators, told of a man that yes it is hurried away just in the moments in which the crime would have been committed.

The manhunt immediately turned towards a former partner of Rossella, a 45-year-old Moroccan. Police officers have tracked down and arrested a few hours later the man, who is now incarcerated in the Regina Coeli prison and who is suspected of the crime of voluntary and aggravated homicide.

The pain of Rossella Nappini’s sister

There is so much ache but above all a lot anger for what happened to Rossella. Her sister monica she entrusted social media with a poignant farewell message, in which she underlines her remorse for not being able to protect her.

Unfortunately this time I couldn’t save you 😭😭 one thing is certain you will be as close to dad as you wanted ❤️❤️❤️❤️ RIP my little sister🥲😭

Credit: Rossella Nappini Facebook

FrancisThe brother in law of the nurse, instead wrote: