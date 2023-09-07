The vandalism of Rossella Nappini’s car could have been carried out by Harrati himself: what is known about the matter

In 2021 the car of Rossella Nappini, the nurse killed last Monday in Rome with 20 stab wounds, had been vandalized and photos of the car itself had circulated on the internet. Today, in the light of the tragedy that occurred, a scenario is also opening up on that episode. In fact, it is suspected that the perpetrator may be the same as the femicide.

Rossella’s car, vandalized in 2018 by Adil Harrati

The investigations into the crime of Rossella Nappini, the 52-year-old nurse from San Filippo Neri in Rome, continue unceasingly. On Monday afternoon, in the entrance hall of the building located in the Trionfale Primavalle district where she lived with her mother and children, brutally murdered.

TO find the body of the woman were two students residing in the same apartment building, who immediately alerted rescuers and the police.

The Police, thanks to testimonials of the people close to Rossella, especially thanks to that provided by her elderly mother, has put at the top of the wanted list Adil Harrati.

The man, a 45 year old Moroccan workerhad worked in the victim’s home in the past.

He had it at the time known and with her he had also started a short relationshipafter which, not accepting the end of the relationship, he began to annoy her and stalk heralthough she repeatedly told him that she was no longer interested and wanted to be left alone.

In the night between Monday and Tuesday, a few hours after the crime, Harrati was identified and arrested and will now have to answer for the crime of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation.

Rossella Nappini’s vandalized car

Adil Harrati, the suspect in the feminicide

Rossella Nappini did not have never formally reported stalking which she suffered from her ex-partner, but had on several occasions shown her commitment to the fight against violence against women.

Like for example in 2018, when he opened one for his birthday fundraiser on social media to support an association that deals with just that.

Today came to the news one affair happened to Rossella in 2021.

On that occasion his car was vandalized by an individual who is still unknown today.

The subject, with a can of red painthe wrote in large letters “I love you so much“, heavily damaging the car.

The investigators, in the light of the latest events, will try to understand if it is also that gesture of responsibility of Harrati.