From video surveillance cameras to cell phones and testimony, the evidence against Adil Harrati would be overwhelming. The 45-year-old man of Moroccan origins is accused of the murder of the 52-year-old nurse Rossella Nappini, which took place on Monday in Rome.

Read also

Tomorrow the interrogation in the Regina Coeli prison. Harrati, who had an affair with the victim who was stabbed several times in the abdomen. The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office also charges him with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.