EAn employee of a care facility in Ennepetal, North Rhine-Westphalia, is said to have sexually abused women suffering from dementia for several years. The 51-year-old has been in custody since mid-July, police and prosecutors said on Monday. The man has so far remained silent on the allegations, he was released from work.

Since 2021, nine severely demented and thus unable to resist women are said to have been victims of sexual assault. A spokesman for the public prosecutor said there were some recordings of the crimes that were currently being evaluated.

The police began the investigation after an anonymous tip. The man is said to have been found unclothed by a work colleague at night and bent over the bed of a resident of the facility in need of care. Image files found on the man’s confiscated devices substantiated the suspicion.