Inside a clinic located in the San Lorenzo neighborhood, in it municipality of Atlautla, in it Mexico state, the body of a woman was found on this Friday morning, who apparently was nurse and showed signs of violence.

The event that occurred last Friday, March 26, was reported to local authorities, who traveled to the scene. Municipal police and an emergency services unit went to the site and, after an evaluation, determined that the womenwhose identity has not been revealed Until now, he no longer had vital signs.

The clinic and its surroundings were secured by the authorities, while they waited for the arrival of experts to carry out the pertinent investigations. It is presumed that this is a case of feminicidealthough the authorities have not provided more details in this regard.