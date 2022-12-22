A case involving a nurse from the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado (United States) has shocked this population. And it is that Christopher Peter Lambros, 61he is accused of having abused thousands of his patients.

The events would have occurred between 2012 and this year, which is why it is stated that the victims would be thousands.

The investigation began after last July a hospital employee saw Lambros in an inappropriate situation with MC (as one of the women is referred to), who was hospitalized for possible lung cancer.

Christopher Peter Lambros, accused of abusing his patients. Photo: Image released by US authorities.

According to US media, the employee made the corresponding complaint to the authorities and then notified the victim’s husband of what happened. The investigation culminated in the lambros arrest.

Thus, around 700,000 images and videos were found that explicitly show their actions. The man stored them on his phones and other items he had in his home.

After what happened, other women were encouraged to share their stories, formally denounced it and now encourage other victims to also make theirs public.

What did the Hospital say?

Bryan Johnson, hospital managerwas emphatic in stating that the behavior of the nurse, who has already been removed from office, “goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Hospital”, adding that “patients trust us and should feel safe under our care.”

For his part, Mesa County District Attorney Daniel P. Rubinstein said: “The case is scheduled to return to court in January, as we are still investigating. We cannot comment on what evidence we have, nor can we speculate on what we may find.”

For now, they announced that despite the fact that he was only seen in flagrante delicto this year, the images show that since at least 2016 he would have committed the crimes for which he is accused.

