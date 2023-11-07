The last episode is a nurse drinking from the chamberpot or ‘parrot‘, but there is also the case of the almost naked doctor, up to the surgeon’s ‘racy’ posts Giacomo Urtis. The exuberance of professionals, a little too libertine on social media or intoxicated by the fun during graduation parties, bounces around the media and causes discussion, “creating indignation towards professionals”. The phenomenon is reported by LHands off Hippocrates association with a live broadcast on Facebook.

“The nurse who drinks from the chamber pot has sparked a lot of controversy, for several years now we have become an ethical observatory, that is, inappropriate attitudes of doctors and nurses who deserve attention have been reported to us. We – explains Manuel Ruggiero, the president of ‘Hands Off Hippocrates’ – as professionals we must respect the Code of Conduct in its entirety. Otherwise we’ll hang up our coats. We must restore dignity to the profession, we have been attacked for years and one of the reasons is the fact that our figure has been belittled over the years, even by colleagues who have ridiculed themselves, the case of Giacomo Urtis, the case of the colleague who she got naked on Facebook, and then the nurse who drinks from the chamberpot. We must give a decent public image.”

“The images we have collected are harmful – adds Ruggiero – Doctors and nurses must maintain an attitude, we must not be in a jacket and tie on the photo of the card but not even put photos where we are straddling a mortadella or we are dressed only in transparent underwear. The photo of the fellow nurse drinking from the ‘parrot’ belittles the profession, it is harmful. We will continue the reporting work. Our scrubs are a uniform and must be honoured.”