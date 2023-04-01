Nurse dimensioning | The staffing of elderly services is getting stricter today

THL reported last week that a third of the 24-hour serviced housing units of the elderly services have reached staffing levels.

Today the law on the staffing of services for the elderly enters into force.

Starting today, the minimum staff size for 24-hour care for the elderly is 0.65 employees per customer. From December, the number will be 0.7 employees.

The National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) reported last week that a third of the 24-hour assisted living units of the elderly services have already reached a staffing ratio of 0.7.

Dimensioning means the work input of seven customer workers per ten customers during the day. The calculation of the sizing does not take into account, for example, the time spent on cleaning, cooking or administrative work.

THL’s according to the best situation is in Helsinki, where 49 percent of the units meet the minimum dimensioning. The furthest from the goal is North Karelia, where eight percent of the units meet the dimensioning.

The nursing staff ratio was supposed to increase to 0.7 as of today, but the parliament decided to postpone it until December.