Theodoor V., the nurse suspected of being involved in the death of twenty corona patients in the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen, will be released for the time being. This was decided by the court on Thursday afternoon. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he himself confessed to his alleged actions, but according to his lawyer that is not correct. He denies he did anything wrong.

The Public Prosecution Service wanted to detain V. for another sixty days, but according to the court, the suspicion is currently not strong enough to justify further continuation of the pre-trial detention. The police heard a large number of witnesses, including fellow nurses and doctors involved. Experts are also investigating several suspicious deaths in the department where V. worked. However, this extensive investigation has not provided any clarity as to whether the suspect was impermissibly involved in the death of one or more patients, according to the court.

Two weeks ago it became clear that the case is quite a puzzle for the Public Prosecution Service. V. himself does not mention the names of his victims and does not provide information that can be traced back to his victims. At the beginning of May, the judiciary announced that Theodoor V. himself said that he had put terminally ill patients out of their misery. V. had had a number of conversations with various social workers. In those conversations, he had indicated several times that, as a pulmonary nurse, he had prematurely ended the lives of twenty patients during the corona pandemic. The suspect allegedly performed medical procedures on patients who, in his view, were terminal and suffering, without instructions from a doctor.

According to his lawyer Tjalling van der Goot, his client disputes this story of the OM. “What would have been said in those conversations is not in accordance with the facts as it happened in the hospital. Who that is, I leave in the middle. But my client says he didn’t kill anyone.”

The nurse was arrested in mid-April. He has been working for the Wilhelmina Hospital (WZA) since October 2019. The deaths in question are all from the period March 2020 to May 2022, during the corona pandemic. At the time, V. was a nurse in the hospital and worked in the lung department where corona patients were treated.

Justice has been busy in recent weeks looking at the files of the people who died during those two years during his services, to see if there are any irregularities in those files. It is very frustrating for relatives of possible victims of the 31-year-old nurse from Veenhuizen, but the judiciary cannot make much more of it now.

According to lawyer Sébas Diekstra, the release of V. only makes the case more complex for the families of possible victims he assists. “The first announcement that the suspect might have played a role in the death of their loved one has completely turned my clients’ lives upside down. They had so many questions after that message, but they have still remained unanswered. The uncertainty about how their loved one died really eats away at them.”

The Public Prosecution Service is considering appealing against the court’s decision. In the meantime, more statements from possible witnesses are being recorded.

According to Diekstra, his clients hope that clarity will soon come. “All of this is really getting too much for them.”

