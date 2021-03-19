A nurse from the English county of Derbyshire was afraid that he would not be able to cope with the work in the coronavirus hospital, and committed suicide. This is reported by the Metro edition.

Julian Curley, 51, has worked as a nurse for over 20 years. During the pandemic, he was afraid to go to the hospital every day and suffered from problems in his personal life.

On July 15, 2020, the man’s friends and family feared for his health and called the police. Law enforcement officers found a hidden knife in the Englishman’s bedroom and recommended that his relatives take him to a psychiatric hospital for immediate treatment.

Curly’s sister and brother-in-law took Kerley to a psychiatric hospital for examination. He suddenly jumped out into the street when a car stopped near a bridge in the village of Bernaston, Derbyshire.

He refused to return to the car and committed suicide. The relatives did not manage to stop the man. In parting, he said to his sister: “I’m sorry.”

In court, coroners said that in the last months before his death, the man faced a number of difficulties in life. During the trial, some relatives of the deceased wondered why the police did not take the man to the hospital on their own.

Derbyshire’s assistant coroner, Tanyka Rawden, said she was satisfied with the actions of the police, as they had no reason to believe that the man could harm himself. The court concluded that Curly committed suicide.

