A nurse from the University Hospital Derriford, located in the English city of Plymouth, committed suicide for fear of transmitting COVID-19 to patients. This is reported by the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Katie Reynolds, 26, had a hard time with the COVID-19 pandemic and was about to undergo cognitive behavioral therapy. However, due to the situation with the coronavirus in the country, treatment was postponed indefinitely. The woman worked as a nurse in the hematology department and was in fear for patients every day.

A few weeks before her death, Reynolds sought help from a colleague and shared her experiences. She complained that she was not sleeping well, was nervous, felt tension and mental exhaustion.

For the past five to six weeks, the British woman has been suffering from cough and sore throat. She was advised to self-isolate at home and get medical treatment. The woman did not know if she fell ill with COVID-19 or another disease. She admitted that she was afraid to return to work.

Reynolds was found dead last April after family and neighbors worried that she had not left the house for the past three days.

Earlier it was reported that a nurse from the English county of Derbyshire was afraid that he would not be able to cope with the work in the coronavirus hospital, and committed suicide. During the pandemic, he was afraid to go to the hospital every day and suffered from problems in his personal life.