A man was arrested on Monday because he is suspected of being involved in the death of several patients in the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen (WZA). That reports the Public Prosecution Service on Thursday. It concerns a 30-year-old man from the municipality of Noordenveld, who worked as a nurse in the hospital during the corona pandemic.

The hospital board filed a report with the police, who then started an investigation. “A lot has already been investigated in this and that has led to the arrest of the suspect,” says the press officer of justice in a statement. “But at the same time, a lot of research still needs to be done.” The Public Prosecution Service can therefore say little more about the case.

“The arrest has shocked us,” said Hans Mulder, board member of the hospital, in a statement declaration. After a single report about possible missteps by the nurse, the hospital has suspended him. “In this way, the behavior from the report could not be continued.”

For the hospital itself, much is still unclear, according to one list questions and answers. For example, the WZA does not know which patients are the subject of the police investigation. The hospital advises people who want to know if their loved one is part of the investigation to contact the police.