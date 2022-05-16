Kitty Jong, vice-chairman of the FNV: ,,These people are waiting for recognition, the government owes them something. Requiring the government to set up a compensation fund is only the first step. We want to hold the State liable for failing corona policy in healthcare and education. A concrete procedure is now being prepared, together with the CNV. Only if there is a generous fund will we be inclined to think about it again.”

FNV Zorg & Welzijn and the AOb opened hotlines a few months ago to map the size of the group of victims. They have already received more than 6000 responses. More than 1000 employees have been ill for more than two years and have lost their jobs as a result. They give up 30 to 50 percent of their net income, according to the trade union movement.

The unions are making their plea because the negotiations are ongoing about the Spring Memorandum, in which the cabinet divides the available money. Jong (FNV) believes that a fund for patients with lung covid is a priority. “This must take priority. People in healthcare, for example, are not paid that much, they quickly run into problems with such an occupational disease and rising inflation. The cabinet must help them out.”