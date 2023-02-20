US nurse amputates 62-year-old man’s foot without his consent

In the United States, a nurse is on trial for amputating a patient’s foot to decorate a family store. About it informs fox news.

38-year-old Mary Brown was at the center of the proceedings after the incident on May 27, 2022. The woman worked in a clinic in Sprig Valley, Wisconsin, where a 62-year-old man who had previously received frostbite of the lower extremities was being treated. He developed necrosis of the feet, especially affecting the right. Brown amputated a patient’s foot and told her colleagues that she wanted to display it in her relatives’ stuffed and taxidermy shop with the caption: “Kids, put on your shoes!”



The indictment says that the surgical manipulation was carried out without the consent of the patient and the prescription of the attending physician. A week after the amputation, the man died, but court documents do not indicate that the cause of death was an operation.

However, Brown was charged with negligence, abuse of an elderly person, and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm. At a court hearing on Thursday, February 16, the woman refused to plead guilty. She was fired from the clinic and banned from working as a nurse for hire or as a volunteer.

