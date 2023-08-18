A British nurse was found guilty on Friday of killing seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others in the care unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.

Lucy Letby, 33, whose note began with the phrase “I am evil”, was found guilty of killing five boys and two girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital and attacking other newborn babies while working mostly night shifts in 2015 and 2016.

Prosecutors told the jury that Letby poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin, others by injecting air or forcibly poking milk into their mouths, and assaulting some of her victims several times before they died.

In her handwritten notes, which were found by police officers who were searching her home after her arrest, she said, “I killed them on purpose because I wasn’t kind enough to take care of them… I’m evil, hideous… I’m evil and I did this.”

Among those attacked were twins, whom I killed together. She tried to kill a child three times before finally succeeding on the fourth attempt.

“Lucy Letby was entrusted with looking after some poor children. Those working with her didn’t know there was a murderer among them,” said Pascale Jones, chief public prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service.

“She did her best to cover up her crimes, by changing the ways in which she repeatedly abused the children she was entrusted with,” Jones added.

Letby is due to be sentenced on Monday and faces a very long prison sentence, which could be up to life in prison.