There is commotion in the United States due to a collision that occurred on August 9 in Los Angeles, which killed six people. Nicole Lorraine Linton is involved in this traffic accidenta 37-year-old US citizen, and a traveling nurse at West Los Angeles Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.

The accident was recorded by one of the security cameras at a gas station near the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues, in the Windsor Hills sector. Linton, who was driving in a black Mercedes-Benz, He did it at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour, when the limit on La Brea Avenue was 56.

You can see in the video how the vehicle tried to skip the red light of the traffic light, causing the car to collide with others that were already traveling on the other avenue. Some instantly caught fire.

The balance was six people dead, among which was a pregnant woman along with her family; and eight people injured, including Nicole herself and six minors.

After the accident, she was taken to a nearby hospital, which released her some time later. She was then taken into custody and taken to the Century Regional Detention Center in Los Angeles.

California prosecutors He was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter.as well as a bail bond valued at nine million dollars.

However, according to ‘El Diario’, a Hispanic media outlet in the United States, the justice ordered his immediate arrest while studying the bailso this right has not yet been granted.

Likewise, it was found that the person involved has 13 records related to accidents without fatalities, according to the Californian newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’. There are no further details of these events in the past.

If found guilty, Linton He would face a sentence of 90 years in prison to life in prison.

