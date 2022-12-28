With videoIn Buffalo, a 22-year-old nurse has died as a result of the extreme winter weather. The woman was trapped in her car by a snow storm and died 18 hours later, presumably from hypothermia. In her final hours, she sent a video to her mother and sisters, sparking a massive search. “My children and I are furious,” Brown Steel told American media.



The blizzards that have hit the US in recent days have, according to NBC News cost at least sixty lives. The region in and around Buffalo, New York State, has been hit the hardest. At least 32 people in and around the city were killed by the snow and cold.

One of them is 22-year-old Andell Taylor. She was locked in her car from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. Andell herself remained calm, according to WhatsApp messages, telling her family that she had heating and would sleep in her car. In the meantime, she waited for the arrival of the emergency services, whom she had alerted via text message.

But at some point Andell stopped answering. The next day, her family received bad news through an unknown woman. He had accidentally found the car with Andell in it, who no longer gave any sign of life. The passer-by came into contact with the family via Facetime and even made images of the car containing the body of their loved one. According to Andell’s mother, her daughter looked like “an iceberg.”

Brown Steel was overcome with emotion when she realized her daughter had died. “I was gasping for breath,” she says The Daily Mail. “She looked ice cold, my heart is broken.” Despite the conditions outside, the unknown woman assured that she would stay with Andell’s body until police arrived. “She told me: I will stay out there with your child. I will not leave her.”

Eventually officers arrived on the scene, but they couldn't do much because the coroner didn't show up. The passerby then offered to transport Andell's body himself. "An unknown person had to take her away," the victim's mother sighed. ,,. She and the police put her body in her car because the coroner never came."

The victim’s mother-in-law is also shocked. Her daughter-in-law would still be alive if emergency services were better prepared for a storm like this, she says. “Probably so many lives could have been saved if they had put in a travel ban the night before,” Laneesha Smith told reporters. The New York Post. According to her, Andell had unsuccessfully alerted the emergency services several times. “They kept telling her they would try to reach her.”

US authorities warn that more bodies could be found in the coming days. Snow is still falling in Buffalo, but not as heavily as before. The US Weather Service (NWS) expects the thaw to set in later this week and temperatures to rise well above freezing. Meteorologist Bob Oravec of the NWS says the temperature in New York state will rise to 8 degrees on Thursday and as much as 12 degrees on Saturday.

There are even fears of flooding due to rain and melting snow. That is why the authorities are doing everything they can to shovel snow from streets and transport it elsewhere in dump trucks. Giant snow blowers are used to clear highways, which are still impassable. Buffalo is still under a travel ban.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls the storm, which is wreaking havoc across part of her state, “the blizzard of the century.” Hochul warned that it is “much too early to say it’s over.” The emergency services could not be everywhere in time to save people, in some cases the rescuers themselves had to be rescued.

