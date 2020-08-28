After only one year at 1. FC Nürnberg, Robin Hack would like to leave the club and prefer to move to Cologne. While he should already be in agreement with Effzeh, the FCN does not seem to think about a farewell.
In the summer of 2019, Robin Hack moved from TSG Hoffenheim to 1. FC Nürnberg for just 500,000 euros, where he was able to draw attention to himself in 31 league games last season. The young winger, who is considered a great talent and has already increased his market value to 3.5 million euros, could switch to the Bundesliga.
Various clubs should try to provide the services of the 22-year-old, first and foremost the 1. FC Köln is mentioned again and again, which attracts with a better perspective than the FCN can currently offer. According to Sports picture Hack is said to have already come to an agreement with Effzeh, but an agreement between the two clubs that is also necessary is not yet in sight.
Nuremberg coach Robert Klauß also said when asked imagethat this topic simply doesn’t interest him: “I don’t care about the change request because I’m a coach. I don’t care who wants to go where. He’s my player, has a contract.” And this contract will run long-term until 2023, so that sports director Dieter Hecking clearly has the longer handle. There does not seem to be a release clause that would make a move easier. An offer of two million euros from the Cologne-based company is still far too little.
“Robin is a great player that we simply need, with whom we plan. He is young, highly talented and still has a lot of potential for improvement,” Klauß continued. The trainer knows about the skill of hacks and is therefore offensive in favor of staying. It is quite conceivable that the offensive player will stay, especially since Effzeh cannot freely throw transfer fees around.
As always, an important question: Does the player willing to change accept that he will stay with his current club and still tear himself apart for the team? imageAccording to information, Hack is still hoping for a deal between the two clubs. Nuremberg will only let such an important perspective player go for a good amount of money – money that Cologne may not be able to offer, at least not this summer.
Leave a Reply