Nurmijärvi | The police found a grenade in the water

Nurmijärvi|The rescue divers completed the task assigned to the Defense Forces.

Diver made a grenade discovery in a water body in Nurmijärvi in ​​Uusimaa on Sunday.

The Itä-Uusimaa Police Department reports on the matter in the message service X, where it also published a photo of the found grenade.

It is an M32 egg hand grenade.

“The clearing divers of the Guard and the Maasotakoulu completed the task assigned to the Defense Forces with great professionalism,” the police write in X.