Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nurmijärvi | The police found a grenade in the water

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Nurmijärvi | The police found a grenade in the water
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The rescue divers completed the task assigned to the Defense Forces.

Diver made a grenade discovery in a water body in Nurmijärvi in ​​Uusimaa on Sunday.

The Itä-Uusimaa Police Department reports on the matter in the message service X, where it also published a photo of the found grenade.

It is an M32 egg hand grenade.

“The clearing divers of the Guard and the Maasotakoulu completed the task assigned to the Defense Forces with great professionalism,” the police write in X.

#Nurmijärvi #police #grenade #water

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Top 10 Premier League players this season – ranked

Top 10 Premier League players this season - ranked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]