Saturday, March 4, 2023
Nurmes | A man dressed in a yellow jacket appeared at the couple's door – the police suspect that he is a fake fire inspector

March 4, 2023
The police suspect that the man who posed as a fire inspector stole from an elderly couple in Nurme.

Male is suspected of having stolen property by pretending to be a fire inspector in Nurme, Eastern Finland Police Department announced on Saturday.

Last week, a man dressed in a yellow camouflage jacket appeared at the elderly couple’s door, pretending to be the city’s fire inspector.

The man wanted to check the fire alarms in the apartment, after which he left. After the man left, the resident noticed that property had disappeared from the apartment.

The police believe that this is an isolated incident.

