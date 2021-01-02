Ali Abdel-Aziz, manager of the Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov, assessed the athlete’s chances of revenge with the Irishman Conor McGregor. His words are quoted by TMZ.

Abdel-Aziz considered that from a financial point of view, it would be a great fight. At the same time, he added that it is difficult to persuade Nurmagomedov to return with money. “However, the head of the UFC, Dana White, is good at persuading people,” the manager summed up.

On December 31, White admitted that he still expects to have a duel between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. He recalled that he will meet with the 32-year-old Russian before UFC 257, which will be held in January in Abu Dhabi.

In October, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gagey and defended the UFC lightweight belt for the third time. The athlete announced his retirement from MMA after the triumph. The Russian has won 29 victories.