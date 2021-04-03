Usman, cousin of Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, won the first fight at Bellator. It is reported by TASS…

Usman defeated American Mike Hamel in Bellator 255 via unanimous decision. It is noted that Nurmagomedov, who is the world champion in MMA among amateur juniors, has 12 victories in mixed martial arts from 12 fights.

Earlier, Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on the first victory of his other cousin Abubakar, who defeated American fighter Jared Gooden as part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He noted that this is another major victory for their team. The athlete also stressed that he wins and loses together with his brothers, since they are everything for him.

The UFC also features another cousin of the UFC champion Umar Nurmagomedov.