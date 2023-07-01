Mendez says McGregor vs Poirier almost forced Nurmagomedov back into the octagon

Javier Mendez, trainer of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, spoke about the fight that almost made the athlete return to the octagon. The words of a specialist leads Fightbook MMA with reference to Grosvenor Sport.

“At one of the tournaments, Khabib said that he might come back if someone shows something really exciting. It was fight night [Конора] McGregor with [Дастином] Porrier, ”Mendez said, noting that Nurmagomedov was not hooked in that fight. The coach added that the UFC was still trying to get him back, but the fighter was not interested.

On April 7, Nurmagomedov hinted at a return to the sport. The athlete posted a video in which he conducts a lesson on a treadmill. “By July, I should be ready (not mixed martial arts (MMA),” the fighter accompanied the video with such a caption.

Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title three times before retiring. The athlete won 29 victories in 29 professional fights under the rules of MMA. The Russian held his last fight in October 2020, being stronger than the American Justin Gaethje.