Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Kazakhstani Sergey Morozov at the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament in Abu Dhabi. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Nurmagomedov made his successful debut as part of an American promotion. He forced his opponent to surrender in the second round of the confrontation, using a choke hold.

Umar is the cousin of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Initially, the duel with his participation was to take place on January 24. However, the UFC postponed the Russian’s fight to another date. The tournament on January 24 will be headed by a duel between the Irish Conor McGregor and the American Dustin Poirier.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s debut in the UFC has been repeatedly postponed for various reasons. For health reasons, he withdrew from the fight in the fall of 2020. Then it was assumed that he would perform before the fight of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After a successful debut, Umar has 13 victories and not a single defeat.