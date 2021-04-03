Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, won his first victory at Bellator. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

At the Bellator 225 tournament, which was held in Uncasville (Connecticut, USA), Nurmagomedov defeated American Mike Hamel by unanimous decision – 29-28, 30-27, 30-27.

The main event of the evening was the semi-final of the Grand Prix featherweight title between Brazilian champion Patricio Freire and American Emmanuel Sanchez. Freire won the first round via rear naked choke.

Usman Nurmagomedov, 22, is an undefeated fighter. He has a streak of 12 wins. The 28-year-old Hamel had a total of 12 fights, of which he won seven and lost five.

On March 28, Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on the first victory of his other cousin Abubakar in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). The athlete stressed that he wins and loses together with his brothers, since they are everything to him.