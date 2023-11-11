The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has suspended Russian MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov for six months for violating anti-doping rules. American journalist Ariel Helwani reported this on November 11, citing CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster

“Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended for 6 months by the California State Athletic Commission after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight against Brent Primus at Bellator 300,” he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

As Helwani pointed out, the Russian had a prescription to use the drug, but did not apply for a TUE (therapeutic use exemption). Nurmagomedov also received a fine of $50 thousand and was enrolled in the Voluntary Doping Testing Association.

Nurmagomedov’s fight with American Brent Primus, which took place on October 7 and ended with the Russian’s victory by unanimous decision, was declared invalid. The result has been cancelled.

According to information BJPENN.com, Nurmagomedov will be stripped of his lightweight title.

Usman Nurmagomedov has 17 victories (14 early) and not a single defeat. He is the brother of former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier, on March 11, Usman Nurmagomedov defended his Bellator title in San Jose (USA) and reached the semifinals of the promotion’s lightweight division Grand Prix. At the Bellator 292 tournament, MMA fighter Nurmagomedov fought for the lightweight title against American Benson Henderson.