Russian mixed-style (MMA) fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has signed a deal with Bellator. About this in Instagram Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

“We trust and have high hopes for Usman. Drive it, brother, and don’t slow down. Time to conquer America, ”wrote Nurmagomedov.

In August, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdel-Aziz, said that Usman was excellent in wrestling. In his opinion, he will become an improved version of Khabib. On account of the 22-year-old Nurmagomedov 11 victories in 11 fights, of which eight by knockout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He has 28 wins in 28 fights. On October 25, he will have a duel against Gatji. It will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.