Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Abubakar Nurmagomedov found out the name of the next opponent in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). Reported by journalist Marcel Dorff in Twitter…

Cousin of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Jared Gooden. The fight will take place on March 27 at UFC 260.

In November 2019, he made his organization debut at the Moscow UFC tournament and failed. Nurmagomedov lost to the German fighter David Zavada.

Before signing a contract with the UFC, Nurmagomedov played in the Professional Fighting League. Like his cousin, he trained under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in Dagestan. In the United States, the fighter trained at the American Kickboxing Academy.

The UFC also features another cousin of the UFC champion Umar Nurmagomedov. Another relative of the fighter, Usman Nurmagomedov, has signed a contract with Bellator.