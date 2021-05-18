Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Abubakar Nurmagomedov has removed all posts related to his conflict with the Swedish athlete of Chechen origin Khamzat Chimaev. It is reported by “Chemponat.com”.

The 31-year-old brother of the Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has deleted some of his Instagram posts. At the same time, he again published a photo, in the description of which, in a deleted post, there was a criticism of Chimaev, also known as New Khabib.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov criticized Chimaev for the words of the latter against his relative. The new Khabib said he could “tear” the former UFC champion. This is how he reacted to the speech of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. The politician criticized Khabib Nurmagomedov for the fact that the athlete does not fight under the Russian flag. He also called it “the UFC project” and offered any money for the fight against the “Akhmat” fighter.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov also plays in the UFC. In MMA, he has 16 victories and three defeats.

Chimaev is a native of Chechnya. He has nine victories in nine fights on his account.