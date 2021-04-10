Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 10 supported the Spanish football club Real Madrid before the match with Barcelona, ​​which will be held on Saturday.

“Go ahead, Real Madrid,” the former UFC champion wrote on Instagram.

The confrontation between the two Spanish clubs will take place at the stadium in “Alfredo di Stefano” in Madrid as part of the 30th round of La Liga.

Nurmagomedov previously reported that he has been a Real Madrid fan for a long time and has been friends with former team player Cristiano Ronaldo for many years.

On April 10, it also became known that Barcelona defender Gerard Piquet may take part in the match of the 30th round of the Spanish Championship against Real Madrid.

Piquet, 34, injured his leg in the second Spanish Cup semifinal against Sevilla. He was injected in the knee so that he could continue the game without feeling pain.

The ex-player of the Russian national team Vladislav Radimov shared the forecast for the match “Real” – “Barcelona” on April 9. The game will attract huge fan attention, he said, as both teams boast the largest audiences in the world.

