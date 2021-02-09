Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov in air Match TV talked about the relationship with his mother.

“I try to take my mother with me almost everywhere, wherever I fly. I say to take care of your health, ”the athlete said. Nurmagomedov added that they practically do not discuss sports, but mostly only talk about family matters and health.

Earlier on February 9, it was reported that Nurmagomedov sent the head of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White a message with a decision to continue his career. The fighter added that the president of the promotion should soon announce the outcome of the negotiations.

On October 24, 2020, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after defeating American Justin Gage at the UFC tournament. The Russian defended the organization’s lightweight title for the third time. He explained that he had promised his mother to end his fighting career after his father’s death. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in July due to complications caused by the coronavirus.