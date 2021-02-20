Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about the psychological trick he went to during the fight with his opponent Justin Gage. Sportsman shared memories of a conversation with the enemy in the octagon on the Bald Predator YouTube channel.

The idea to talk to the opponent came to Khabib after several strong missed hits. At first he asked: “Is that all?”, And Gagee was taken aback by such a reaction from the Russian.

Then Nurmagomedov managed to kick the opponent in the stomach and, seeing that he was breathing heavily, asked sympathetically if he was suffering from acclimatization. Gage hastened to reply that everything was in order. “I think to myself: I asked a question. Why are you answering? We are fighting, ”said Khabib and added that at that moment he realized that the opponent had already surrendered.

“I believe that I won that fight not on physical condition, but psychologically. I was able to break him, ”he summed up.

Nurmagomedov left the UFC in October 2020. The Russian defended the organization’s lightweight belt by finishing ahead of schedule with Justin Gage. On account of Nurmagomedov, 29 wins in 29 fights. UFC head Dana White has openly stated his desire to return the Russian to performances.