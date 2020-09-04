Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov in Instagram spoke about the advice of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s father before the fight with the Irishman Conor McGregor.

The athlete posted several photos of the fight with the Irishman and signed the post with the words: “As Father said: impose your game on him, go to the end, and you will see how others surrender” (author’s spelling and punctuation preserved).

Earlier on September 4, Javier Mendes, Nurmagomedov’s coach, announced a rematch of his ward with McGregor. According to the specialist, the Irishman really wants to fight, and the Russian is the reigning champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) in lightweight.

In October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his title for the first time in a duel with McGregor. On October 25, the athlete will again enter the octagon in a fight for the title against American Justin Gaethje.