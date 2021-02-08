Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov in air Match TV said that it sent a message to UFC President Dana White with a decision to continue his career.

“I offered him my own scenario. Not only with me, but with light weight in general. I don’t like the situation when everything is in limbo, ”Nurmagomedov said. He added that White should soon release his message. According to the athlete, the UFC management is making plans to hold a title fight in June, but there is no ready-made solution yet.

The fighter also said that in February he will meet with the head of the UFC in Las Vegas. “He needs to make a decision. And I will agree with this decision, ”he summed up.

Nurmagomedov already met with the head of the UFC on January 15. Then White said that the Russian fighter could return if the participants in the UFC 257 tournament show outstanding results and make him want to fight again.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after defeating American Justin Gage at the UFC tournament on October 24. The Russian defended the organization’s lightweight title for the third time. He stated that he had promised his mother to end his fighting career.