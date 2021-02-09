The champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his readiness to vacate the title. TASS.

“If I am stripped of my title, the situation will calm down. I’m tired of this uncertainty, the division must go forward. I understand Dana White, one left, the other left, he needs to earn money. But my decision is final, ”the fighter explained.

Recall that UFC President Dana White announced the possible return of Nurmagomedov to professional sports.

Earlier, the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) recognized the choke hold of the Russian athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov in a duel with the American Justin Gatji as the best painful hold in the past year.