Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed his tactics for the upcoming fight with American Justin Gage. It is reported by TASS…

According to him, his team worked to protect against Gage’s low kicks and left hook. However, the emphasis was placed on pressure so that the Russian could “overcome, breathe” the enemy.

On October 19, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White posted a promo video of the fight between Nurmagomedov and Gagey on his Instagram. The video tells about the professional path of athletes, as well as provides a cutting of the best moments in the battles with their participation.

Gaydzhi and Nurmagomedov will lead the UFC tournament, which will take place on Yas Island on October 24. The Russian will act as the champion of the organization in the lightweight division. Gage is the interim champion of the promotion.