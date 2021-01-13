Photo published by @khabib_nurmagomedov

Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov in his Instagram published a humorous video on the topic of negotiations with the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White.

The video shows a fragment of the bidding from the movie “Operation” Y “and other adventures of Shurik, but the characters’ faces are changed. White is depicted instead of the director of the trading base, and Nurmagomedov is depicted instead of Dunce. The roles of Trus and Experienced went to the managers of the Russian Rizvan Magomedov and Ali Abdel-Aziz.

On January 12, White named the desired number of fights for Nurmagomedov. The president of the promotion said that he respects the decision of the Russian to end his career, but believes that he needs to enter the octagon ten more times.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after defeating American Justin Gage at the UFC tournament on October 24, 2020. The Russian defended the organization’s lightweight title for the third time. He stated that he had promised his mother to end his fighting career.