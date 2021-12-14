Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about his attitude towards various social networks. It is reported by “Soviet Sport”…

Nurmagomedov, 33, admitted that he sees more support from Facebook and Instagram users. “Most of the hate comes from VKontakte,” he said. He added that for this reason he lost the desire to use this social network.

Nurmagomedov is known for his performances in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). He became the organization’s lightweight champion and defended his title three times. On account of his victory over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gage.

Nurmagomedov has 32 million followers on Instagram. In March, he topped the rating of Russian-speaking Instagram bloggers in terms of the number of subscribers and their activity on his page. Research conducted by Brand Analytics.