Nurmagomedov called Fedor Emelianenko and Jon Jones the greatest fighters in the history of MMA

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has named his top 15 greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in history. The full list is available on the athlete’s page at Twitter.

In the first place, Nurmagomedov put the Russian Fedor Emelianenko and the American John Jones. The top five also included Canadian Georges St-Pierre, Brazilian Anderson Silva and two Americans, Demetrius Johnson and Daniel Cormier.

On February 5, Emelianenko lost to American Ryan Bader by knockout in the first round. The fight, which headlined the Bellator 290 tournament, was held at heavyweight, with the title of the organization’s champion, which was owned by the Russian opponent, at stake.

This defeat was the seventh in Emelianenko’s career, he has 40 victories to his credit, another fight with his participation was declared invalid. The Russian owned the titles of champion organizations Pride and RINGS.

Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title three times before retiring. The athlete won 29 victories in 29 professional fights under the rules of MMA. The Russian held his last fight in October 2020, being stronger than the American Justin Gaethje.