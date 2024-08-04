Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Etihad Arena witnessed an unforgettable atmosphere as the night of the UFC: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov kicked off, with the main event recording a strong win by Umar Nurmagomedov over the second-ranked Cory Sandhagen in the bantamweight division, thus maintaining his undefeated record and moving closer to winning his first UFC title.

The win boosts the Dagestani champion’s record to 18 wins without defeats, as he showed a clear superiority over Sandhagen, who has a record of 18 wins and five losses, throughout the fight.

The victory came by unanimous decision, confirming his dominance in the ring and cementing his status as a rising star in the UFC world, extending his winning streak to five fights, benefiting from the guidance of his cousin, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I have added another victory in the main event to my family’s name, and we continue to strengthen our sporting legacy,” Umar Nurmagomedov said after the win. “It wasn’t easy, especially since I was fighting in the presence of my father, uncle and relatives, which put me under pressure, but at the same time it motivated me a little bit, and thank God I made them all happy.”

Nurmagomedov also thanked all his fans and invited them to attend UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway in Abu Dhabi on October 26. He said: “I think it will be a strong tournament, especially its main event, and I think I will be there to watch it.”

The fight was held in an exciting atmosphere, with a large audience and a group of celebrities, including Islam Makhachev, the lightweight champion, and Bilal Muhammad, the middleweight champion.

The night of the fight witnessed exciting moments in the middleweight division with Shara Mukhamedov winning by unanimous decision over Michael Oleksiyczuk.

After this third consecutive victory, Muhammadov said: “I have always dreamed of participating in this fight, and I am very happy. With every victory, I reach a new stage in my career.”

In turn, Deiveson Figueiredo put on a stunning performance, defeating Marlon Vera in the bantamweight division. Figueiredo said after his win: “It’s great to come back here and fight, and win again in Abu Dhabi.”

“I really want to fight for the title, regardless of who wins between Merab and Sean O’Malley, and I look forward to winning the belt,” he added.

The exciting fights continued with Michael Chiesa shining and winning by submission over Tony Ferguson, Mackenzie Dern winning by Lupe Godinez, Joel Alvarez winning by knockout over Elvis Brenner, and Guram Kutateladze winning by victory over Jordan Vucinnik.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov was a huge success, building on the global popularity of UFC fights, as the eyes of mixed martial arts fans turned to Abu Dhabi, cementing its position as the premier destination for global sporting events that attract combat sports fans from all over the world.