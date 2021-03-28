Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on his cousin Abubakar’s first victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He wrote about this in his Instagram-account.

Nurmagomedov noted that this is another major victory for their team. The athlete stressed that he wins and loses together with his brothers, since they are everything for him. “We are proud of you, brother Abubakar. We know that you can achieve more, ”he concluded.

It is noted that Abubakar defeated American fighter Jared Gooden. The Russian defeated his opponent by unanimous decision.

In November 2019, he made his organization debut at the Moscow UFC tournament and failed. Nurmagomedov lost to the German fighter David Zavada.

Before signing a contract with the UFC, Nurmagomedov played in the Professional Fighting League. Like his cousin, he trained under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in Dagestan. In the United States, the fighter trained at the American Kickboxing Academy.

The UFC also features another cousin of the UFC champion Umar Nurmagomedov. Another relative of the fighter, Usman Nurmagomedov, has signed a contract with Bellator.