Khabib Nurmagomedov Says His Brother Umar Is Ready For UFC Title Fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has assessed the victory of his cousin, Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Umar Nurmagomedov, over American Cory Sandhagen at the UFC on ABC 7 tournament. His words are quoted on the UFC Eurasia social network page X.

Nurmagomedov gave Umar a four for the fight and thought his brother was ready for a title fight. “This is the highest level. Even this fight took him to a new level. We’ll see, he’s still growing, learning,” he said.

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Sandhagen took place on the night of Sunday, August 4, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The fight lasted all five rounds, and the judges gave the victory to the Russian by unanimous decision.

The fight was the main event of the evening. At stake was the title of official contender for the UFC bantamweight championship belt.

For Nurmagomedov, this is his 18th win in 18 MMA fights. Sandhagen suffered his fifth defeat in 22 fights, with 17 wins to his credit.