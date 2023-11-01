Nurmagomedov supported the call not to punish those who stormed the Makhachkala airport

Former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) shared his opinion on the situation with the assault on Makhachkala airport.

Nurmagomedov reposted the publication of fighter Makhmud Magomedov with a call not to ruin the fate of the young guys who staged the pogrom. “Punish those who organized this mess through Telegram channels. But not our young guys. Mitigate the punishment to an administrative one,” wrote Magomedov, whose words were already supported by more than 57 thousand social network users.

“Allah is forgiving and loves those who forgive,” Nurmagomedov added.

On October 29, several hundred Dagestanis burst into Makhachkala airport after news that a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there. The protesters demanded the expulsion of Jews who had flown from Israel. The crowd of aggressive men caused damage in the amount of 285 million rubles. As of November 1, 15 people were arrested.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov condemned the attack on a Palestinian hospital. “Bombing a hospital full of children and refugees is not the way to peace,” he said.