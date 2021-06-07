Nuria López was a 35-year-old administrative woman, single and without children who lost his life on May 28 at the Hospital del Henares de Coslada (Madrid). His case has generated consternation: She entered the operating room to undergo minor kidney surgery and, according to the clinical autopsy, she bled to death.

However, the judge has disallowed a second autopsy, which has caused his family to present three complaints against the hospital and 10 days after the fatal outcome they still have not been able to bury her.

The facts

The girl suffered from diabetes and had a congenital malformation that made one of his kidneys work 35%. According to his sister Susana in The world, “She did not want to operate, but the urologist at the hospital convinced her, since they told her that it was something simple and they even released him the same day of the operation. “

A) Yes, He entered the operating room at seven in the morning, but the procedure was complicated. As his relatives pointed out in the aforementioned media, in the first place they were told that he had suffered a heart attack, and an hour later he died: “It was a blow and it was very rare that some doctors who had not operated on gave us the bad news.”

Faced with this event, from the hospital they requested permission from their relatives to carry out a clinical autopsy and clarify the causes of death. Her sister accepted, although she was surprised when they were told that They would not examine the body until Monday.

Suspicions

With the passing of the days and after not receiving news, the relatives suspected that something they wanted to hide. Therefore, they filed a lawsuit in court number 4 in Coslada demanding forensic evidence. Subsequently, they received the death certificate, in which it was indicated that Nuria died on May 31 instead of 28.

According to several friends revealed, the doctors who operated on her could have made a serious mistake and that some of them were on psychological loss. Thus, they cried out for justice and wallpaper the streets of Coslada to publicize the case.

However, the courts of Coslada decided to file the first lawsuit, gave the green light to his burial and they refused to have a judicial autopsy performed. That same day, the hospital offered the results of the clinical autopsy: the cause was cardiac arrest due to hypoglycemic shock and the young woman had died from “the rupture of the previously sutured vena cava”.

Error chain

The family noted that that artery should not be touched during the operation: “It has been a chain of mistakes from the beginning. How is it possible that they could not stop a bleeding in an operation? On the day of his death, I signed the authorization for a clinical autopsy to be carried out. I never thought this would happen. I thought it was going to be an autopsy by a coroner. For humanity we want to know what happened and if the vein was bad or if it was a bad practice “, Susana stated in The world.

“My sister She died on a Friday and by Sunday she had to be buried and with an autopsy. On top of that they kill her, we cannot close this duel. They have broken a life in the operating room and many more around “stressed the sister.

Two appeals and a complaint

After the judge dismissed the complaint, the family lawyer filed two appeals in the court of Coslada requesting a second autopsy. He also filed a complaint for alleged medical malpractice. The family has also hired a coroner to advise them and requested the name of the doctors and nurses who participated in Nuria’s operation.

At the moment, his body is still in the warehouse of the Madrid hospital. The lawyer assured that all the organs have been removed, although they are kept in formaldehyde and they have emptied it. For its part, The campus detailed that it is investigating the case and is at the disposal of the family and the courts.