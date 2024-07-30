When the first season of aired Borgenalmost 15 years ago, Nuria Varela remembers that the series was talked about as an example of solid, enviable democracy, of how to reach agreements and pacts. The fiction x-rayed Danish politics through Birgitte Nyborg and how she became the Prime Minister of Denmark. But Varela saw something else: the example of “how women are crushed to make their political lives something ephemeral”. It is her eye, she has no other, that of feminism. With it she saw the series and with it she has seen exactly that around her. She was director of the cabinet of the first Ministry of Equality, that of Bibiana Aído, and until last year she was general director of Equality in Asturias. She has covered wars, migration crises, refugee camps, feminicides in Latin America and has written more than half a dozen books, the latest: Borgen Syndrome: Why Women Leave Politics (Penguin) It began to take shape in his mind in 2023, when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon resigned within a month.

Ask. And they left almost without making a sound, he says in the book.

Answer. After all the effort it took us to get into power, how is it possible that they are leaving so easily, without any crisis or scandal? Women are leaving everywhere, in silence, there is very little noise when they do so.

P. Are you pessimistic?

R. [Se ríe] No, no. It is a reflection on the current circumstances that I believe have little to do with the official discourse.

P. What does this refer to?

R. We are told that we have become empowered, but the data tells us about patriarchy, about violence. It is not diminishing, we have just gone through some terrifying weeks. [los nueve asesinatos que se produjeron entre finales de junio y mitad de julio]And even more terrible is the lack of social shock in the face of this violence. The world has become accustomed to it or does not react; this lack of respect, this disdain for the thoughts, lives, desires and dreams of women is widely accepted. We have to wake up. In this sense, the book is a warning, a call to reflection.

P. He makes one about how postmodernity intersects [la nueva izquierda] and the far right around feminism.

R. We are in a complex moment. Equality, far from being the central nerve, has become a word without content. On the one hand, we have the normalization of inequality, and in our democracies that has meant a highway for the far right. On the other, there is an even more complex reality: we have a part of the left that has bought into the postmodern postulates that are closely linked to neoliberalism, where everything is centered on desires. This intersection is weakening democracies and feminism. It is no coincidence that we are the main object of criticism from both sides. It is one of the deteriorations, everything is based on personal experiences, everything is valid and it is delusional that anything a woman does is feminist, also in political speeches.

P. He does not give any examples of Spanish policies in the book.

R. Because I want to talk about politics but not about parties. One of the problems with feminism in recent years is that it has been the object of desire of all parties, the discussions that have taken place have not been feminist but partisan. Everyone wants feminism, some to destroy it and others to appropriate it.

Varela, in Madrid, before the presentation of his latest book, in July 2024. JOHN BARBOSSA

P. Among those who want to destroy it, the book contains examples of democracy in negative terms, that is, the use of emotions such as hatred or anger in politics. Donald Trump, for example. Would it be feasible in positive terms, of empathy, sensitivity, compassion?

R. We urgently need something like this, a common ethical foundation: we are all equal in rights and dignity. This foundation has to be worked on, repeated, otherwise democracy deteriorates, and that gap we were talking about before opens up.

P. How does this relate to the expulsion of women from politics?

R. Democracy in negative terms is masculinized and those more masculine spheres are more violent. Politics is becoming dehumanized. With fascism and the far right, it is not done away with at the last minute, with water up to our necks, seeing that they are going to win an election, but rather by working on equality, respect, empathy and even good education. If you educate on a common ethical basis and on a principle of equality, there is no room for fascist supremacist discourses. But we have not managed to reach the classroom.

P. What else have we not achieved?

R. A change of strategy to access power. We cannot approach them one by one, because the power structures are not made for us, we are alien to them, and we cannot change them one by one. We are not going to dismantle the master’s house with the master’s tools, said Audre Lorde. Before, the thing was to prohibit our arrival, then leave the door open for us to enter, and then leave immediately.

P. What can you do while you’re inside?

R. We should seriously start creating equality policies that allow for the cultural change necessary to end gender gaps. In recent years, the right has turned them into family policies, and the left has turned them into diversity and social policy.

P. The latest, recently approved, was the Parity Law. Do you think it is a good equality policy?

R. Parity has been a fundamental instrument for equality. Now, we have seen that parity in itself does not solve the problem; tools for permanence must be articulated, otherwise we are at the beginning of the conversation. Women arrive, but are expelled in a cycle that very few resist.

P. How do you get into that cycle, into the structure? You say that it is difficult to do so without legitimizing it, and without caring about its reward and validation.

R. Because either you adapt and become a woman who defends the patriarchy and they accept you, or you leave. That is exactly what happens to many feminists. How do you break it? By entering through what I believe to be the flaw in the system, teams, networks of women, supporting each other, walking together. As I said before, one woman alone does nothing. If a woman were to become president, would that change anything? It would depend, but it is practically impossible.