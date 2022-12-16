It is very likely that by now you have already asked yourself “What should I wear for Christmas Eve?” or “How do I dress for Christmas?” Well, Nuria Roca has the perfect suit and, in addition, she is from a Murcian firm.

Christmas is the time of the year par excellence for gatherings, gatherings, celebrations… That moment in which lunches and dinners collapse our agendas. To put an end to the headache of clothing, one option could be Laura Bernal’s black suit, which the presenter of ‘La Roca’ opted for to attend her weekly chat section on ‘El Hormiguero’.

From the brand they affirm that this suit differs from the rest by two details. The “exclusive gold buttoning on the sleeves that combined with its shoulder pads give it a modern and very flattering touch make it special”. Also the pants, with a high waist, flared and with openings in the legs that gives it a modern and trendy air.

Nuria Roca poses in a Laura Bernal suit.

A black suit is always a safe bet, an essential classic that cannot be missing from your wardrobe. Nuria Roca has combined it with a crochet top. To make it a more Christmassy ‘outfit’ you can opt, for example, for a sequined top. The black suit is a versatile garment that can be combined with many types of clothing: a corset or bustier, simply buttoned with lingerie underneath, blouses or shirts.

You can also take advantage of this suit for office days, combining it with a white shirt or in your day-to-day with a plain white T-shirt and sports shoes. If you want to risk a little more with your casual ‘look’ you can also opt for t-shirts with a message.

Laura Bernal is a fashion designer from Murcia who, with her eponymous clothing brand, has dressed important personalities such as Her Majesty Queen Letizia or the Princess of Asturias.