After enjoying Christmas Eve in Valencia with their family, the couple of presenters Nuria Roca and Juan del Val They have shared the great trip to Egypt on their networks that they are enjoying with their children, on their most special and exotic end of the year.

Both Nuria and Juan have shared numerous snapshots of his adventures in the lands of the Nilevisiting the temples and the interior of the tombs like any other family of tourists, sailing on a cruise along the Nile, taking a camel excursion, walking through the streets of Cairo and jumping in front of the pyramids.

There is no shortage of funny images, such as one in which his three children, Juan, 22, Pau, 18, and Olivia, 14, appear defeated in their cabin on the cruise ship, sleeping dressed while they pass in front of ancestral temples, erected on the shore

In another Nuria and Juan dance laughing in typical Egyptian clothing and they pose with their children with traditional Arab djellabas.

“There is soooo much… so much… so much… that I start selecting and I don’t know where to start… BURN EVERYTHING!” says Nuria on her Instagram. “I wish you health, love, success, kisses, laughter and sex, even if it is in that order,” says the presenter in one of his most recent publications.

Traveling abroad at Christmas is a tradition for this television family. That year they traveled to Türkiye and also took a big trip to New York, where they celebrated their twenty-fourth wedding anniversary.