Nuria Montes has gone from being the general secretary of the Benidorm hotel management association, Hosbec, to directing a macro-ministry with competences in Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The new Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, of the PP, has just announced his appointment to one of the most important departments of the new Valencian government. With a degree in Law and a professor of Tourism in public and private institutions, Montes was born in Madrid 53 years ago, but she defines herself as a great lover of Benidorm, where the Hosbec headquarters are located. With an open character, as an interlocutor for the employer, she has always been attentive and solicitous. On LinkedIin, she herself maintains that she works in the “happiness industry”. She is also very fond of social networks, especially Facebook. There she is more uninhibited, natural and colloquial. She expresses her opinions on very diverse topics, such as her hatred towards Mondays, for example, which she manifests in various videos.

A few days before her official appointment, the new counselor deleted from her account, precisely, some of these videos alluding to Mondays. In an interview with Cadena Ser last year, she explained her taste for the musical groups of the eighties and nineties, specifically, for Spandau Ballet and for Bob Geldoff and his group The Boomtown Rats. The latter became famous above all thanks to the song I Don’t Like Mondays (I don’t like Mondays), a title that seems to have marked the new Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

This expert in Tourism and in innovation linked to this activity has sat on the boards of directors of the CEOE and the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), of which she is a member. On her social networks, she has also always spoken out against the tourist tax that is finally imposed and managed by the municipalities in the Valencian Community, but which was approved by the previous government of the Generalitat, formed by the PSPV-PSOE, Compromis and Unites Podem. The elimination of the controversial tax could be one of the first measures of the department of her.